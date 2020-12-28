Huey Magoo’s Now Open In McComb, Mississippi

The Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Continuous Rapid Expansion Across the Southeast With the Grand Opening of Its First Restaurant in Mississippi

Official Ribbon Cutting to be Held This Wednesday, December 30

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Magnolia State has officially gotten tastier. The popular, fast-growing, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s announces the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Mississippi in McComb, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s McComb will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting this Wednesday, December 30 at 8:30am. The 3,650 square foot free-standing restaurant features a large outdoor patio and a drive-thru. This is the first of 20 Huey Magoo’s restaurants franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr will open in Mississippi, including major markets Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven and numerous other cities throughout the state. Buddy Powell and his family bring 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees to Huey Magoo’s dynamic growing team of skilled operators. Huey Magoo’s McComb will offer safe dine-in/out, adhering to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating, take out and curbside pickup. Delivery will also be available through the third-party delivery service DoorDash. McComb is the 16th Huey Magoo’s location, with another approximately 150 franchises sold throughout the Southeast.

“We are absolutely delighted to open the very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Mississippi in our hometown of McComb and bring these amazing tenders to the whole state of Mississippi,” says Buddy Powell. Howard continues, “It’s an incredibly exciting day to open our first restaurant in Mississippi, where Huey Magoo’s Co-Founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens met while playing golf at Ole Miss. Buddy and his wonderful family are the perfect operators to grow the brand statewide. Despite the pandemic, we are certainly thrilled to conclude this unprecedented year with a huge grand opening, and we look ahead with much anticipation to a very big 2021 with continued expansion of Huey Magoo’s throughout the Southeast.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 342 Anna Drive, McComb, MS 39648 . Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am-11pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 601-600-2400 for the McComb restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Greater Atlanta, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Tennessee, South Carolina and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

