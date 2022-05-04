Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Kingsport, Tennessee

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Restaurant in Tennessee

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Tennessee in Kingsport, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Kingsport is the 24th restaurant opening system-wide spanning five states, with over 200 franchises currently sold in nine states. The 3,600 square foot Kingsport restaurant features indoor seating, an outdoor patio and a double drive-thru. This is the first of 20 Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in the Tri-Cities and Nashville market area under franchisees Odus, Addie, Rudy and Katie Mundy, who have also been multi-unit Fazolis franchisees for 26 years. Huey Magoo’s Kingsport will offer dine-in, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are very excited for the opening of Kingsport,” says the Mundy family. “We’ve been fortunate to be able to hire some great people that share our same passions and goals. This is really the culmination of a lot of time, effort and hard work by my team, who we are extremely appreciative of. Kingsport is a great area to be in. We’ve been eyeing the tri-cities area for some time and were thrilled when the opportunity presented itself to enter the market. We’re elated to be here and serve the Kingsport community for years to come.” Howard continues, “This is an exceptionally thrilling opening for the entire brand as it’s the very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Tennessee. We are very fortunate to have our excellent franchise team the Mundy’s spearheading our growth there, and we look forward to seeing them open many more restaurants throughout the state.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 2700 E. Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660 (Kingsport Pavilion). Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm (dine-in), 11am-10pm (drive-thru). For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 423-405-1430 for the Kingsport restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and coming soon to South Carolina, North Carolina, Ohio, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

