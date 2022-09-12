Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Hinesville, Georgia

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Sixth Grand Opening in the Peach State and 34th Store Company-Wide

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Hinesville, Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville is the 34th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 square foot free standing Hinesville restaurant features a drive-thru. This is the first of at least five Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Southeast Georgia Counties Glynn, Ware and Camden under husband and wife franchisee team Pawel and Dawn Zmuda, who are also franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Hinesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“This has been two years in the making, and we are excited to finally be operational,” says Pawel and Dawn Zmuda. “Hinesville is a vibrant, growing military community, and with the right location, we knew it would be a great place for Huey Magoo’s. We can’t wait to introduce southeast Georgia to the Huey Magoo’s family and amazing products.” Howard continues, “We are very happy to celebrate the first opening for another terrific husband and wife franchisee team Pawel and Dawn and to continue to grow our footprint in Georgia.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 567 W. Oglethorpe Hwy., Hinesville, GA 31313. Current hours of operation are (lobby) Monday-Sunday 10:30am-9pm, (drive-thru) Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 10:30am-11pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 912-809-6028 for the Hinesville restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and coming soon to North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

