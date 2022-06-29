Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Greenville, South Carolina

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Restaurant in South Carolina

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in South Carolina in Greenville, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Greenville is the 29th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,300 square foot free standing Greenville restaurant features an outdoor patio and a drive-thru. Greenville is the first of 12 restaurants in the Upstate of South Carolina that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Bo and John Knapp will open, who have been operating family-owned and operated Papa John’s franchises for 30 years. Huey Magoo’s Greenville will offer dine-in/out, take out and third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash beginning August 1.

“We are very excited to bring this great brand to our hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, and we cannot wait for everyone to try ‘the Filet Mignon of Chicken’”, says Bo and John Knapp. “We love Greenville and plan on Greenville always being our home.” Howard continues, “Huey Magoo’s Southeast expansion is in full swing! It’s a terrific day celebrating our first restaurant opening in South Carolina. Bo and John have had incredibly successful careers, and we are very fortunate to have Huey Magoo’s development in the Greenville area under their leadership.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 2029 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greenville, SC 29615. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 864-685-7565 for the Greenville restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and coming soon to North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Greenville, South Carolina first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.