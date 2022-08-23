Huey Magoo’s Now Open in Gainesville, Florida

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the First Grand Opening in “Gator Nation” and 33rd Store Company-Wide

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in Gainesville, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville is the 33rd restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,250 square foot in-line Gainesville restaurant features an 800 square foot outdoor patio. This is the first of three Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Gainesville/Alachua County under husband and wife franchisee team Chad and Doreen Smith, who are also franchisees of Cinnabon. Huey Magoo’s Gainesville will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are very excited to finally open our first Huey Magoo’s and serve the people of Gainesville and specifically the students of the University of Florida,” says Chad and Doreen Smith. “Our first restaurant is in the perfect location to serve students during the school day and into the evening.” Howard continues, “As a UF alumni myself, it’s extremely thrilling for the brand to open a location in ‘Gator Nation’. Huey Magoo’s is famous for feeding the hungry students of the University of Central Florida with our popular location in the Student Union, and now we look forward to treating the whole Gator community to the one-and-only ‘Filet Mignon Of Chicken®’.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1404 W. University Avenue, Suite 40, Gainesville, FL 32603. Current hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm, which will move to 11am-11pm in a few weeks. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 352-877-4505 for the Gainesville restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and coming soon to North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

More from Huey Magoo’s

The post Huey Magoo’s Now Open in Gainesville, Florida first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.