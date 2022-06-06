Huey Magoo’s Now Open In Englewood, Ohio

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its First Restaurant in Ohio

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today of its first restaurant in Ohio in Englewood, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s Englewood is the 27th restaurant opening system-wide spanning six states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,500 square foot end cap Englewood restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating. Englewood is the first of 20 restaurants in the Dayton and Columbus areas that Huey Magoo’s franchisees Tim and Ronda Hobart will open, who are also multi-unit franchisees of bd’s Mongolian Grill. Huey Magoo’s Englewood will offer dine-in/out, take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are ecstatic to open our very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Englewood and bring this terrific brand to the great state of Ohio,” says Tim Hobart. Howard continues, “To go from a few stores in one state to several stores open now spanning six states and counting, Huey Magoo’s is the ultimate success story, and I couldn’t be prouder. Tim and Ronda are fantastic, seasoned franchise operators. We are in the best hands with them kickstarting development of the brand in Ohio, and we wish them enormous success.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 9196 North Main Street, Englewood, OH 45415. Hours of operation are daily 10:30am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 937-637-1710 for the Englewood restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Ohio and coming soon to South Carolina, North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

