Huey Magoo’s Milestone 30th Restaurant Now Open in St. Augustine, Florida

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Grand Opening of Its 30th Restaurant Company-Wide

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening today in St. Augustine, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Huey Magoo’s St. Augustine is the milestone 30th restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. The 2,555 square foot free standing St. Augustine restaurant features a drive-thru. St. Augustine is the first of three restaurants opening in St. John’s County under Huey Magoo’s franchisee group – Operating Partners Josh and Sarah Miller and Partners Michael Benedict and Bobby Zitzka – who are industry veterans with numerous concepts. Celebrate Huey Magoo’s 30th store opening here: https://vimeo.com/729420450/b2b6fc9b36 .

“We are very excited and ready for the area to have the best chicken tenders anywhere,” says Josh and Sarah Miller. “We are long-time visitors and residents of the area. We love the community, history and year-round tourists.” Howard continues, “We are over the moon to celebrate this milestone and further our growth throughout our flagship state of Florida. While store #30 is a big achievement, every Huey Magoo’s opening is important, we build them one store at a time, so after this milestone, the next milestone is store #31. We are very fortunate to have such truly tremendous franchisees, and our St. Augustine group is top-notch. Cheers to the next 30 Huey Magoo’s and many more!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 2490 US Highway 1 South, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Hours of operation are daily 11am-9pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call (904) 512-7454 for the St. Augustine restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and coming soon to North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

