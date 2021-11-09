Huey Magoo’s Milestone 20th Restaurant Now Open in Oakwood, Georgia

America’s Greatest Chicken Tenders Brand Rapidly Expanding Across the Southeast Marks the Fourth Grand Opening of 2021 in the Peach State and the 20th Store Company-Wide

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Southeast’s popular, fast-growing, delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s is at it again celebrating its fourth grand opening in the Peach State in Oakwood, Georgia today, President and CEO Andy Howard announces. Oakwood is Huey Magoo’s milestone 20th restaurant opening company-wide. The 3,600 square foot free-standing restaurant features a pick-up window, in which guests can order in advance through Huey Magoo’s mobile app and pick up their order at the pick-up window. Huey Magoo’s Oakwood location was previously a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant that Huey Magoo’s converted to their new prototype design. This is the second of up to 46 Huey Magoo’s stores to open in Greater Atlanta in the development deal of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, comprised of Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s. Huey Magoo’s Oakwood will offer safe dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats in the future.

“We are thrilled to open our second store and further our growth with Huey Magoo’s,” says Dean Thompson. Howard continues, “Store #20 is a huge milestone for the brand! Dean, Derry and Alex are phenomenal franchisees, who have achieved tremendous success with their Loganville store, which we look forward to them matching in Oakwood and many more locations to come. This is the start of a huge wave of Huey Magoo’s openings in the coming months and a lot of excitement surrounding the brand, so stay tuned!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take-out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders at 3525 Thurman Tanner Parkway, Oakwood, GA 30566. Hours of operation for the first several weeks are 11am-9pm daily. Regular hours will be Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 10:30am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 470-361-1000 for the Oakwood restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tendersin a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

