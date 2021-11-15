Huey Magoo’s Declares The Chicken Wars Are Over… The Winner Is The “Filet Mignon Of Chicken”

As the Purveyor of REAL Tenders Made from the Tenderloin – the “Filet Mignon” and the Best 3% of the Chicken – Huey Magoo’s Goes on the Record as the Superior Chicken Tenders Brand

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the race continues in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars, America’s greatest tasting, rapidly expanding chicken tenders restaurant Huey Magoo’s is declaring “No Contest” and going on the record as the superior chicken tenders brand and the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken

”. Using only real tenders made from the tenderloin, the best 3% of the chicken, in all their fresh and delicious tender meals, salads sandwiches and wraps, Huey Magoo’s is rightfully asserting this claim, and here’s how:

The “filet mignon” is defined as the cut of meat taken from the smaller end of the tenderloin. Commonly referred to in the beef industry, it mostly certainly applies to chicken as well. Huey Magoo’s uses only the two tenderloins in the chicken in all their menu items, and each tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. It’s the best (“filet mignon”) of the chicken.

“There is an instant and automatic association that the filet mignon is the best cut of meat you can get,” says Huey Magoo’s President & CEO Andy Howard. “Since day one, Huey Magoo’s has always been using the best, the tenderloin, of the chicken in all of our popular tender meals and menu items. Now, we are excited to go on the record that Huey Magoo’s serves the best – the ‘filet mignon’ – of the chicken, so there’s really no contest in the chicken sandwich wars, and Huey Magoo’s reigns supreme. As we continue to experience massive growth in our brand across the country – recently celebrating our milestone 20th restaurant opening and over 200 franchises sold nationwide – we look forward to more and more guests enjoying Huey Magoo’s and experiencing for themselves that we are the filet mignon of chicken and chicken sandwiches.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Learn more about Huey Magoo’s Filet Mignon Of Chicken

at https://hueymagoos.com/filet-mignon-of-chicken/ . For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the BestChicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

More from Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders

The post Huey Magoo’s Declares The Chicken Wars Are Over… The Winner Is The “Filet Mignon Of Chicken” first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.