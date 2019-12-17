Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Now Open In Sunrise, Florida

Central Florida’s Popular, Fresh and Delicious Chicken Tenders Brand Continuous Widespread Expansion With the Opening of Its First Restaurant in South Florida

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida has officially gotten tastier. Just a few weeks following the opening of Central Florida based Huey Magoo’s first restaurant in Georgia, the popular, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand continues rapid expansion throughout the Southeast with the grand opening of its first location in Sunrise, Florida, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. The 1,875 square foot store is the first of five restaurants in South Florida that new Huey Magoo’s franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. The Cafferty’s are also in the final stages of a lease agreement in Coral Springs set to open in Summer 2020, and they are looking at additional locations in Boca Raton, North Ft. Lauderdale, Pompano, Coconut Creek, Margate and Tamarac.

“After years of hard work and planning, it’s a dream come true to finally share Huey Magoo’s delicious tenders with everyone here in South Florida,” says Tyler Cafferty. “As a huge fan of Huey Magoo’s from when I was a student at The University of Central Florida, I have never felt more secure in our decision to join the Huey Magoo’s family. We are excited to continue the tradition in South Florida and kick things off with our great location in Sunrise, not to mention give all the UCF alumni here a big treat.” Howard continues, “Not only am I thrilled to have Tyler and Bob Cafferty as our first franchisees in South Florida, it has extra special meaning to me because I was born and raised in South Florida, and I still reside here.”

Sunrise will offer guests Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. Guests of all ages will also enjoy Huey Magoo’s welcoming industrial design.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at West Commercial Landings, 9440 West Commercial Boulevard, Sunrise, FL 33351. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com, or call 954-518-3006 for the Sunrise store. For franchising information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta, Mississippi and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com