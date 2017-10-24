Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Now Open At The Shoppes At Lake Mary

The Popular, Central Florida Based Eatery Continues Rapid Expansion with the Grand Opening of Huey Magoo’s Newest Location and First Corporate Store at the Shoppes at Lake Mary

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Home of Central Florida’s greatest tasting chicken tenders “Huey Magoo’s” continues rapid growth with the grand opening of its newest restaurant and first corporate location at the Shoppes at Lake Mary, Huey Magoo’s CEO and President Andy Howard proudly announces today. The 1,700 square foot store will include a large outdoor patio and showcase Huey Magoo’s sleek new industrial, relaxed design, Chicago-style brick interior wall and additional colorful branding elements, as debuted at the recently-opened Dr. Phillips and Millenia locations, while serving up the same award-winning, fresh and delicious chicken tenders and family-friendly atmosphere Huey Magoo’s is famous for.

While Huey Magoo’s existing successful restaurants in Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Dr. Phillips, Millenia and the UCF Student Union operate under the company’s continuing franchise model, Lake Mary is the first corporate location operated by the brand’s parent company, Huey Magoo’s Restaurants, LLC, under the leadership of CEO and President Andy Howard, Co-Founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens and Executive Vice President of Operation and Training Mike Sutter. Says Howard, “We are thrilled to continue to expand our brand, open our first corporate store and join the wonderful Lake Mary community. Lake Mary is the perfect home for our much-loved, acclaimed tenders and restaurants, and we welcome the Lake Mary family to ours.”

Guests dining at any Huey Magoo’s have plenty of tempting dishes to choose from. Diners can enjoy grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options making it the ideal place for a casual lunch or group dinner. Each tender is always fresh, all natural and made with no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at the Shoppes at Lake Mary located at 4235 West Lake Mary Boulevard, Lake Mary, FL 32746. Hours of operation are 11am-10pm seven days a week. For more information on Huey Magoo’s, visit www.hueymagoos.com, or call 407-732-4635 for the Lake Mary location. For franchising information, contact Paul Zielinski at 443-928-7727.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout Central Florida and beyond with multiple locations in Orlando, in addition to Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Lake Mary and the UCF Student Union. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing great tasting chicken tenders in a clean, friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s also gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

