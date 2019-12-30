Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Now Open In Ocoee, Florida Featuring The First Huey Magoo’s Drive-Thru

Central Florida’s Fast-Growing, Fresh and Delicious Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Opens First Location In East Orange County With the First Huey Magoo’s Drive-Thru

Huey Magoo’s to Open At Least 10 More Stores in 2020 in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Now, even more hungry patrons of Central Florida can satisfy their cravings with added convenience with the grand opening of Huey Magoo’s newest location in Ocoee featuring the first Huey Magoo’s drive-thru, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. The 2,000 square foot restaurant, which includes indoor and outdoor seating, is operated by Huey Magoo’s Co-Founders and Franchisees Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, along with Territory Manager Bill Weld and General Manager Josh Hutchens. Ocoee marks the fourth Huey Magoo’s location in Central Florida for local entrepreneurs Armstrong and Hudgens, who also own stores in Altamonte Springs, Winter Springs and Apopka, and the thirteenth Huey Magoo’s location to open company-wide. Huey Magoo’s also opened their first restaurants in Greater Atlanta (Loganville) and South Florida (Sunrise) this month, and the brand plans to open at least 10 additional stores in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi in 2020.

“We are very excited to share our chicken tenders with more of Central Florida, the Southeast and beyond,” says Armstrong and Hudgens. “Our guests love our food. Our brand partners are the best in the industry, and our leadership is experienced and eager to assist them throughout our growth.” Howard continues, “Now, with our first drive-thru location, the community of Ocoee can enjoy Huey Magoo’s great food, while staying in their car. We are extremely thrilled and proud to conclude the year strong and celebrate three grand openings this month and many more on the horizon for next year, furthering our mission to make Huey Magoo’s a household name for the greatest tasting chicken tenders.”

Ocoee will offer dine-in guests Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. The drive-thru menu will differ slightly from the standard store offerings, engineered to achieve convenience and value.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 10341 W. Colonial Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11am-9:30pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com, or call 407-395-9686 for the Ocoee location. For franchising information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta, Mississippi and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com