Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders To More Than Double In Size In 2022

America’s Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand to Experience Monumental Growth With 50 Restaurants Open By the End of the Year

Plus, Huey Magoo’s Announces New Partnerships with Boyd Gaming to Open First Restaurant in Las Vegas and New Franchises Coming to Florida and Georgia

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken

” – is set to experience monumental growth in 2022 with 50 restaurants open by the end of the year, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s is slated to open approximately 30 new restaurants this year across their growing Southeast footprint, adding to 20 existing stores and totaling an impressive 50 restaurants open company-wide. In addition, Huey Magoo’s has partnered with Boyd Gaming Corporation to bring America’s greatest chicken tenders to Las Vegas, opening at Boyd’s Fremont Hotel and Casino in Downtown Las Vegas by year end 2022. Huey Magoo’s has also signed new franchises to open eight stores in the Fort Myers and Naples, Florida area and five stores surrounding Macon, Georgia. This brings the total number of Huey Magoo’s franchises sold to over 200 in nine states: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina Alabama, Ohio and Nevada.

Huey Magoo’s multiple grand openings in 2022 under the brand’s dynamic family of franchisees include Florida cities: Ormond Beach, Pinellas Park, Oakland Park, Miramar, Winter Garden, Orlando, St. Augustine, North Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Port St. Lucie, Lithia, Gainesville, Brooksville, Odessa and Deltona; Georgia cities: Dacula, Hinesville, Flowery Branch, Monroe, Warner Robins, Statesboro and Covington; Mississippi cities: Pearl, Clinton and Madison; Tennessee cities: Kingsport and Morristown; Alabama cities: Montgomery and Prattville; South Carolina cities: Charleston and Greenville; Ashville, North Carolina; Dayton, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s extremely exciting times at Huey Magoo’s!” says Howard. “Despite the challenges in the climate last year, we reached amazing sales that we could have only dreamed of. We’re hitting on all cylinders now and are poised for enormous growth this year hitting the big 50. We are also thrilled for our new partnership with Boyd Gaming to open in Las Vegas. All-in-all, this company is on fire, our team is phenomenal, and we look ahead with fervor and pride to bring the best tenders on the planet to many more families nationwide.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Georgia, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

