Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Introduce New Free Mobile App

Newly Crowned “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken In Florida” by Foursquare, Huey Magoo’s, Makes It Faster and Easier for Guests to Order the Greatest Tasting Tenders

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s APP-ening! Directly following the recent recognition of “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” by Foursquare, the rapidly expanding, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s announce the launch of a new mobile app available for download now, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Now, more families and neighborhoods across the Southeast can bring their APP-etite to the nearest Huey Magoo’s location and order their favorite tenders for curbside pickup or take out with the new Huey Magoo’s app. The free online ordering app is available for download in the App Store (Apple), on Google Play (Android) or at www.hueymagoos.com/its-app-ening/ . Learn more about Huey Magoo’s mobile app at https://vimeo.com/458297641/896298ffb2 .

“As the company reaches impressive, widespread growth and recognition, we are continually engineering new ways for even more guests to enjoy our incredibly healthy and delicious tenders,” says Howard. “We are very excited to get our new free mobile app off the ground and make it faster and easier for our loyal guests to satisfy their Huey Magoo’s cravings and have the best food to-go ordering experience. We are also looking forward to sharing special deals, offers and #MagoosNews with our app users in the near future. The sky’s the limit with our new app and continued company-wide expansion.”

Huey Magoo’s offers safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida and Greater Atlanta and coming soon to Tampa, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

