Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Hits 200 Franchises Sold and Restaurants in Eight States

America’s Greatest Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates Continued Nationwide Expansion Reaching Milestone 200 Franchises Sold and Restaurants in Eight States: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s is bringing America’s greatest chicken tenders to even more families nationwide with new franchises coming to North Carolina and Ohio and additional cities in Florida and Tennessee totaling 200 franchises sold, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Joining Huey Magoo’s family of franchises will be 20 restaurants in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, 20 restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee, 11 restaurants covering Cocoa Beach to Palm Beach, Florida, nine restaurants around Fort Lauderdale, Florida, three restaurants in Gainesville, Florida and three restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina. These latest additions bring Huey Magoo’s to eight states: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina and Ohio, with many more new franchises on the horizon.

In addition, Huey Magoo’s is gearing up for numerous grand openings in 2021 in Florida: Jacksonville Beach, Jacksonville, Pinellas Park, Downtown Orlando, Winter Garden, Ormond Beach, St. Augustine, Oakland Park, North Lauderdale, Miramar, Port St. Lucie and Gainesville; Georgia: Oakwood, Dacula and Flowery Branch; plus Pearl, Mississippi, Greenville, South Carolina and Montgomery, Alabama.

“I’m asked all the time, what differentiates Huey Magoo’s from all of the other tender concepts,” says Howard. “I imagine they all say that their tenders are the best, but we just say, ‘Try Huey Magoo’s! Let that tender melt in your mouth, and then you will agree our tenders are the best in the industry.’” He continues, “The other key item that really differentiates us is the quality of franchisees that we have attracted. They are first and foremost honest, hardworking folks, and they love Huey Magoo’s. They all are focused on being great operators and taking care of our guests, one guest at a time.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Greater Atlanta, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Jacksonville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, Ohio and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Hits 200 Franchises Sold and Restaurants in Eight States first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.