Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Gives Back With The Launch Of Their Exciting Company-Wide Community Fundraising Program “Spirit Nights”

The Fast-Growing Chicken Tenders Brand Gives Local Organizations the Opportunity to Host a Fundraiser at Any of their Popular Locations and Huey Magoo’s Will Give Back

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Serving up more than tasty tenders throughout Central Florida, Huey Magoo’s is all about giving back, and now they are doing just that in a bigger way than ever. Starting this month, Huey Magoo’s proudly introduces their new fundraising program “Spirit Nights” which gives community organizations the opportunity to hold a fundraiser at any location, and Huey Magoo’s gives back. The way it works is simple: All local charitable organizations, school clubs and community groups interested in being selected for a “Spirit Nights” are encouraged to apply online or submit an application at the desired hosting Huey Magoo’s location. If approved, the group is invited to spread the word and join Huey Magoo’s with family and friends for a memorable meal, and with every purchase made during the time of the event, Huey Magoo’s will donate 15% back to the organization.

“Giving back is our not-so-secret ingredient at Huey Magoo’s, and so we are very excited to kick our meaningful “Spirit Nights” fundraising program into high gear,” says President and CEO Andy Howard. “We look forward to collaborating with a variety of causes and to making a difference in the community by helping organizations fulfill their purpose, while creating memorable and impactful dining experiences at Huey Magoo’s.”

Guests dining at any Huey Magoo’s can enjoy grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

To apply for “Spirit Nights” and more information on Huey Magoo’s, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Paul Zielinski at 443-928-7727.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout Central Florida and beyond with multiple locations in Orlando, in addition to Altamonte Springs, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Lake Mary and the UCF Student Union. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and delicious chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s also gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

