Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announces New Franchises Coming to Alabama, Florida and Georgia Totaling 150 Franchises Sold

America’s Greatest Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates Continued Southeast Expansion With Restaurants Coming to Its Sixth State Alabama, Plus More in Florida and Georgia

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s is bringing America’s greatest chicken tenders to even more families across the Southeast this year with franchises now coming to Alabama and new counties in Florida and Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Joining Huey Magoo’s incredible team of franchisees is Scott Pratt and Doug Harris opening four restaurants in Montgomery County, Alabama and Paul and Dawn Zamuda opening three restaurants in Glynn and Liberty Counties of Georgia. Huey Magoo’s will also further expand its Florida footprint in Jacksonville with Josh and Sarah Miller opening three restaurants in St. John’s County. This brings the total number of Huey Magoo’s franchises sold to 150 in six states: Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama, with many more franchise sales on the horizon.

In addition, Huey Magoo’s is gearing up for numerous grand openings in 2021 in Georgia cities: Milledgeville, Valdosta, Oakwood, Dacula, Flowery Branch, Monroe and Warner Robins; Florida cities: Spring Hill, The Villages and Winter Garden; Pearl, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama.

“We are continually blown away by the tremendous popularity and growth of this exceptional brand, and we are thrilled to enter a new year with more great franchisees, hitting our huge milestone sixth state and 150 franchises sold,” says Howard. “Last year concluded with another strong grand opening in McComb, Mississippi, and we are poised and ready to go for over 10 more grand openings this year. Look out America, Huey Magoo’s is serving up a whole lot more of the greatest chicken tenders.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Greater Atlanta, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Jacksonville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

