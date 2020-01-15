Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announces Its 100th Franchise Sold With Latest Florida Expansion

The Highly Acclaimed Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates Continued Success With New Restaurants Coming Soon to Gainesville, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole Regions of Florida

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders is starting the new year off strong. After celebrating the grand opening of three new restaurants company-wide last month, including the first stores in Georgia and South Florida, the popular and delicious Central Florida based chicken tenders brand continues widespread expansion throughout the Southeast with more restaurants set to open in Florida in Gainesville, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. This brings the total number of franchises sold to 100 in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Huey Magoo’s is also close to signing up additional franchisees in the very near future.

New Huey Magoo’s franchisee Ravi Basnet will operate three restaurants in Alachua County, with concentration on Gainesville. The first location targeted near the University of Florida is slated to open in late August/early September 2020. Basnet brings eight years in management of Taco Bell to Huey Magoo’s growing team of distinguished franchisees. New Huey Magoo’s franchisees and seasoned entrepreneurs Collie and Dametris Lightsey will open four restaurants in the St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park and Seminole regions of Florida. The first location is slated to open in October 2020.

“It’s incredibly exciting to reach our milestone 100th franchise sold with the addition of our wonderful new franchisees Ravi and the Lightsey’s,” says Howard. “We concluded an amazing year with 13 stores open company-wide and our comp store sales +16.2%. Six of the stores opened in 2019 alone, including our first restaurants in Georgia and South Florida, plus our first stores with a drive-thru. As we look ahead and forecast at least 10 more Huey Magoo’s restaurants to open in 2020, I can proudly say the best is yet to come for this truly phenomenal brand.”

All the new franchises will offer guests Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will feature Huey Magoo’s sleek, industrial and relaxed design.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and expanding to South Florida, Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com