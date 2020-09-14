Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announce New Franchises in Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia and Company-Wide Growth

The Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Readies for Continued Growth Across the Southeast, While Safely Reopening Restaurants’ Dining Rooms

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home of the fast-growing, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s will proudly serve even more families and neighborhoods across the Southeast with new franchises coming to Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will open five new restaurants in Tennessee, including cities Chattanooga, Cleveland and Charleston, eight new restaurants in South Carolina, including cities Charleston, Mount Pleasant and Columbia and five new restaurants in Georgia, including cities Milledgeville, Statesboro, Centerville and Warner Robins. The beloved brand also forges ahead with several grand openings company-wide slated for the remainder of this year in Florida cities Coral Springs and Lady Lake, Valdosta, Georgia and McComb, Mississippi, plus new restaurant leases signed in Florida cities Spring Hill and Odessa and Georgia cities Milledgeville and Flowery Branch, by its distinguished family of new and existing franchisees.

Huey Magoo’s expansion comes on the heels of the brand safely reopening doors for dine-in service at select restaurants in accordance with local and state guidelines. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). To ensure all guests’ comfort and confidence in enjoying a tasty meal in each of the restaurant locations, Huey Magoo’s has implemented numerous health, safety and sanitization protocols.

“In these challenging times, we feel incredibly fortunate that Huey Magoo’s is in fact thriving with positive comp store sales, 120 franchises sold, more leases signed and restaurant openings set,” says Howard. “This is a true testament to the phenomenal brand, our amazing high-quality product, ease of operations and excellent team of operators. As we further grow our footprint across the Southeast, our promise to everyone is that we will do everything we can to keep your family and ours safe and healthy while enjoying America’s best chicken tenders. We look ahead with much anticipation and excitement for Huey Magoo’s continued expansion.”

Huey Magoo’s offers dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup (at participating restaurants). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com . For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, South Florida and Greater Atlanta, and coming soon to Tampa, Gainesville, Mississippi and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders Announce New Franchises in Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia and Company-Wide Growth first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.