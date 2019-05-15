Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announce Latest Opening In ChampionsGate, With Company-Wide Growth To Nearly Double In 2019

The Popular, Central Florida-Based Brand Opens Its Newest Franchise and Announces Additional Locations Throughout the Southeast to Open in 2019, Nearly Doubling the Fast-Growing Company in Size

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Less than two months after Central Florida’s popular, delicious and rapidly expanding chicken tenders brand opened its newest location in Apopka, Huey Magoo’s widespread growth continues with the grand opening in ChampionsGate, Florida, CEO and President Andy Howard announces today. The 1,875 square foot store is owned by revered Franchisees Chris and McKenzie Cohen, who have 40 years combined in the quick service industry. ChampionsGate marks the ninth Huey Magoo’s operating in the Greater Orlando area, the second to open this year, and with the following four additional restaurants opening throughout the Southeast by the end of 2019, Huey Magoo’s company-wide growth will nearly double in one year:

(Greater Orlando) 10341 West Colonial Drive, Suite 30, Ocoee, FL 64761

(Daytona) 1268 Beville Road, Daytona, FL 32114

(South Florida) 9400 West Commercial Boulevard, Suite 101, Sunrise, FL 33351

(Greater Atlanta) 4630 Atlanta Highway, Loganville, GA 30052

ChampionsGate and all the upcoming locations will serve up the same award-winning, fresh and delicious chicken tenders and family-friendly atmosphere that Huey Magoo’s is celebrated for. Guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

“We are elated to expand Huey Magoo’s family of restaurants from 7 to 13 in just this year alone, nearly doubling our company growth,” says Howard. “We proudly welcome seasoned quick service operators Chris and McKenzie to ChampionsGate, and with many more new markets and locations in development, we cannot wait to continue to make more fans throughout the country of the greatest tasting chicken tenders.”

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 8316 ChampionsGate Boulevard, ChampionsGate, FL 33896. Hours of operation are 11am-9:30pm Sunday through Thursday, 11am-10pm Friday and Saturday.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising information, contact Andy Howard at 214-293-1564 or andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com