Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announce Expansion To Mississippi

Longstanding Golden Corral Franchisees to Bring the Popular, Fast-Growing, Central Florida Based Brand to Mississippi and Open 20 New Stores Throughout the State

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Huey Magoo’s, the fast-growing, fresh and tasty chicken tenders brand, continues to make an even larger footprint across the Southeast with 20 new stores opening in Mississippi, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. New Huey Magoo’s franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristi Orr will open the restaurants in major cities, including Jackson, Meridian, Gulfport and Southaven, plus numerous other markets throughout the state. The first location is slated to open in April 2020. Buddy Powell and his family bring 35 years of experience as Golden Corral franchisees to Huey Magoo’s phenomenal expanding team of skilled operators.

“I’ve been looking for something for 12 years, and once I found Huey Magoo’s, met the people and tried the food, I knew I wanted to come on board,” says Powell. “I’m excited to have this opportunity to bring this great brand to Mississippi. Give us one year, and we’ll make Huey Magoo’s a household name in the southern US.” Howard continues, “We are delighted to have Buddy and his family join our dynamic family of restaurants and franchisees, and we continue to look ahead with huge excitement for even further company growth in the near future.”

Mississippi has extra special meaning for the brand as Huey Magoo’s Co-Founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens met while playing golf at the University of Mississippi. “Ole Miss is where the Huey Magoo’s story began, and we couldn’t be any happier to see the company expand into the region and all over the Southeast,” says Armstrong and Hudgens.

The Mississippi stores will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s sleek, industrial and relaxed design.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

