Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announce Expansion To The Greater Tampa Area, Lakeland And The Villages

The Celebrated, Central Florida Based Eatery Continues Speedy Expansion Across the Southeast with 12 New Stores Coming to Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Greater Tampa area, Lakeland and The Villages are in for a tasty treat as popular chicken tenders brand “Huey Magoo’s” announce continued rapid expansion with the exciting opening of 12 new stores coming to the region, President and CEO Andy Howard discloses today. Esteemed new Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan will join the Magoo’s team to grow the Central Florida based brand in these areas, with seasoned industry experience in running eight successful Jersey Mike’s Subs and one Burger Fi. Joined by partner David Lambo, they will open the restaurants over the next several years in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida. The first location is slated to open in late 2019.

Joining Huey Magoo’s family of restaurants, the new stores will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s newest design.

“We are excited to bring the best chicken tenders to the Tampa area,” says Connolly and Pagan. Howard continues, “Jamie and Bryan have excellent experience in the fast-casual area. They are going to be awesome franchisees, and we are thrilled to have them join the company and lead our expansion in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages.”

Connolly and Pagan are currently scouting for great Huey Magoo’s locations (approximately 2,000 square feet). For real estate inquiries, contact Jeremy Kral, Southeast Retail Group, at jkral@seretailgroup.com.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

