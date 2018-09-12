Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Announce Expansion To Atlanta

Huey Magoo’s President-CEO Andy Howard & Atlanta Franchisee Dean Thompson.

Papa John’s Franchisees Set to Bring the Popular, Central Florida Based Eatery to Atlanta and Open Up to 46 New Stores

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The Southeast’s fast-growing, greatest tasting chicken tenders brand “Huey Magoo’s” catapults its rapid expansion with the exciting announcement of several new stores opening in the Atlanta area starting next year, reports President and CEO Andy Howard. New Huey Magoo’s franchisees and seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s Dean Thompson, Derry Thompson and Alex Larson join the Magoo’s team to bring the popular Central Florida based brand to Atlanta with an initial 10 stores and possible additional 36 stores, totaling 46 new Huey Magoo’s franchises coming to the Greater Atlanta area. The first restaurant is slated to open in April/May 2019, followed by the second store around December 2019.

Huey Magoo’s Justin Gilbert, Shawn Lawler, Andy Howard, Dean Thompson, Will Thompson, Alex Larson. Huey Magoo’s Alex Larson, Dean Thompson, Andy Howard, Mike Sutter, Derry Thompson.

“We could not be more excited to expand our much-loved brand from Orlando into Atlanta, and partner with such excellent franchisees as Dean, Derry and Alex to spearhead that growth,” says Howard. Dean Thompson continues, “Yes, that’s right. We are bringing the little ‘g’ to big ‘G’ country… Huey Magoo’s is coming to Georgia! We knew for some time that we wanted a second brand to develop in addition to our 10 Papa John’s. We looked at four or five other concepts before choosing Huey Magoo’s, but once we tasted their amazing tenders, saw the simplicity of their operations, met and got to know Andy and their team, we knew we found a concept that we could be proud to develop in a very big way throughout Atlanta.”

Joining the Huey Magoo’s family of restaurants, the Atlanta stores will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s newest design.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to Atlanta. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and delicious chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s also gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com