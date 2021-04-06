Huey Magoo’s Announces Grand Opening in Valdosta, Georgia This Wednesday, April 7

America’s Greatest Chicken Tenders Brand Rapidly Expanding Across the Southeast Marks Its First Grand Opening of 2021 in the Peach State

Huey Magoo’s Valdosta to Kick Off and Commemorate the Grand Opening with a Special Ribbon Cutting

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The popular, fast-growing, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s continues to expand its footprint across the Southeast in the Peach State with the grand opening of its newest restaurant in Valdosta, Georgia this Wednesday, April 7, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10am, followed by the official opening of the 2,586 square foot restaurant featuring a drive-thru. This is the first of six Huey Magoo’s restaurants franchisees Buck Harris and Brooklyn Harris will open in Southwest Georgia. Buck Harris brings 20 years of ownership in the fried chicken concept, including formally Chick-fil-A and currently Chicken Salad Chicks, to Huey Magoo’s. Huey Magoo’s Valdosta will offer safe dine-in, adhering to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating, and take out. Delivery will also be available through third-party delivery services UberEats and DoorDash starting April 14. Valdosta is the 17th Huey Magoo’s restaurant now open, with many more on the horizon this year.

“We are excited to open our first Huey Magoo’s franchise in Valdosta and be a part of the community of my childhood,” says Buck Harris. “I was born in Valdosta, raised in South Georgia, and my father played football at Valdosta in the 60’s. We have a long family history here.” Howard continues, “Here we go 2021 – The first of several grand openings this year, and we are elated it’s the first for our terrific franchisee Buck Harris and his family. We are continually expanding and breaking records company-wide, even throughout the ongoing pandemic, and I’m incredibly proud of our outstanding team and proven best chicken tenders.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1900 Gornto Road, Suite K, Valdosta, GA 31602 (Peachtree Plaza). Hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 10:30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 10:30am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 229-262-7799 for the Valdosta restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Central Florida in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Greater Atlanta, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Jacksonville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

