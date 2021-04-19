Huey Magoo’s Announces Grand Opening In Milledgeville, Georgia This Wednesday, April 21

America’s Greatest Chicken Tenders Brand Rapidly Expanding Across the Southeast Marks Its Second Grand Opening of 2021 This Month in the Peach State

Huey Magoo’s Milledgeville to Kick Off and Commemorate the Grand Opening with a Special Ribbon Cutting

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just two weeks after Huey Magoo’s hugely successful grand opening in Valdosta, Georgia, the Southeast’s popular, fast-growing, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand announces its second grand opening in Georgia this month in Milledgeville this Wednesday, April 21, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10:30am, followed by the official opening of the 2,700 square foot free-standing restaurant featuring a large outdoor patio and a drive thru. This is the first of eight to ten Huey Magoo’s restaurants the franchise group led by Jeramie Martin will open in Georgia and Tennessee. Huey Magoo’s Milledgeville will offer safe dine-in/out, adhering to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating and take out. Curbside pickup, along with delivery through the third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash will be available shortly after opening. Milledgeville is the 18th Huey Magoo’s location now open company-wide and the third in the Peach State, joining Valdosta and Loganville.

“We are very excited to open our initial store in Milledgeville and officially begin our partnership with the Huey Magoo’s family,” says Martin. Howard continues, “Let’s do it again Georgia! We are very happy to celebrate our second grand opening just this month and keep this exceptionally positive momentum going. It’s an incredibly exciting time at Huey Magoo’s!”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders now open at 1972 North Columbia Street, Milledgeville, GA, 31061. Hours of operation are Sunday-Wednesday 11am-10pm, Thursday-Saturday 11am-11pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 478-295-0865 for the Milledgeville restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in Central Florida in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Greater Atlanta, Mississippi and coming soon to Tampa, Jacksonville, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

