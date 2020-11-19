Huey Magoo’s Announces Grand Opening In Lady Lake, Florida This Friday, November 20

The Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Continuous Rapid Expansion Across Florida and the Southeast With the Opening of Its First Restaurant in Lake County, Florida

Huey Magoo’s Lady Lake to Kick Off and Commemorate the Grand Opening with a Special Ribbon Cutting

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) America’s greatest tasting chicken tenders brand, Huey Magoo’s , has a lot to be thankful for this year. Continuing to expand its footprint across Florida and the Southeast, Huey Magoo’s celebrates the grand opening of its first restaurant in Lake County, Florida in Lady Lake this Friday, November 20, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 9:30am, followed by the official opening of the 2,100 square foot restaurant featuring a large outdoor patio. Lady Lake is the first of 12 locations to open in Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages communities in Florida for Huey Magoo’s franchisees James Connolly and Bryan Pagan, along with Partner David Lambo. Connolly and Pagan bring years of seasoned industry experience to Huey Magoo’s, additionally running eight successful Jersey Mike’s Subs and one Burger Fi. Huey Magoo’s Lady Lake will offer safe dine-in/out, adhering to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating, take out and curbside pickup. Delivery will also soon be available through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash.

“We are ecstatic to open our very first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Lady Lake and officially start bringing these fresh and delicious tenders to the Greater Tampa, Lakeland and The Villages surrounding communities in Florida,” says Connolly and Pagan. “We promised more grand openings this year, and we are delivering,” Howard continues. “In the midst of these challenging times, we are extremely grateful to celebrate another grand opening this year, our first location in Lake County, and keep Huey Magoo’s expansion train moving.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders this Friday, November 20 at 629 N. Hwy. 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159 . Hours of operation are 10am-9pm daily. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 352-561-2627 for the Lady Lake restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida and Greater Atlanta and coming soon to Tampa, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

