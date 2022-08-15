Huey Magoo’s Announces Grand Opening In Downtown Orlando On Wednesday, August 17

America’s Greatest Tasting, Rapidly Expanding Chicken Tenders Brand Celebrates the Latest Grand Opening in Central Florida and 32nd Store Company-Wide

Official Ribbon Cutting: Wednesday, August 17 @ 10:30am

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huey Magoo’s – the “Filet Mignon Of Chicken®” – celebrates its newest franchise store with the grand opening in Downtown Orlando, Florida this Wednesday, August 17, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10:30am, followed by the official grand opening of the 1,800 square foot restaurant featuring an outdoor patio located on the ground floor of the MAA Robinson building. Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando is the 32nd restaurant opening system-wide spanning seven states, with over 225 franchises currently sold in 10 states. This is the first Huey Magoo’s store for franchisees Carlos Ferreira, Marcos Alencar and Christianne Petrola, who are seasoned restaurateurs for concepts including Johnny Rockets and Sbarro Pizza. Huey Magoo’s Downtown Orlando will offer dine-in/out, take-out and delivery through third-party delivery services DoorDash and Uber Eats.

“We are very excited to open Huey Magoo’s first restaurant in Downtown Orlando,” says Carlos Ferreira. “Whether residents of MAA or nearby businesses or visitors of Downtown, we look forward to serving the bustling Downtown community.” Howard continues, “Huey Magoo’s raving fans in Orlando have spoken, and we are thrilled to finally open a location Downtown under terrific franchisees Carlos and partners.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders at 342 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 (MAA Robinson). Hours of operation are 10am-10pm daily. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , and call 407-237-7021 for the Downtown Orlando restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida” and “America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida, Jacksonville, Greater Tampa, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and coming soon to North Carolina, Missouri, Las Vegas and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing the greatest tasting chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, cooked-to-order chicken, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

