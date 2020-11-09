Huey Magoo’s Announces Grand Opening In Coral Springs, Florida This Wednesday, November 11





The Greatest Tasting Chicken Tenders Brand Continues Rapid Expansion Throughout the Southeast With the Second Restaurant Opening in South Florida

Huey Magoo’s Coral Springs to Kick Off and Commemorate the Grand Opening with a Special Ribbon Cutting

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The time has now arrived for the popular, fast growing, fresh and delicious chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s to welcome its second location in South Florida in Coral Springs this Wednesday, November 11, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today. Huey Magoo’s will commemorate the exciting occasion with a special ribbon cutting at 10:30am, followed by the official opening of the 2,266 square foot restaurant featuring an outdoor patio, which will adhere to CDC and government guidelines for socially distanced seating for the safety of all guests. Huey Magoo’s Coral Springs will also offer take out, curbside pickup and delivery through third-party delivery services Uber Eats and DoorDash. Coral Springs is the second of five restaurants in South Florida that Huey Magoo’s franchisees and construction, manufacturing and sales professionals Tyler and Bob Cafferty and family will open. They opened their first Huey Magoo’s restaurant in Sunrise, Florida in December of last year and are looking at additional locations in cities, including Boca Raton, North Ft. Lauderdale, Pompano, Coconut Creek, Margate and Tamarac.

“We are thrilled to open our second Huey Magoo’s restaurant in South Florida,” says Tyler Cafferty. “Even in such a challenging year, we are extremely fortunate for the huge success of our first restaurant in Sunrise, a true testament to this incredible, fast casual brand that we are so happy to be a part of and grow with.” Howard continues, “As a long-time South Florida resident myself, I am especially excited to expand our footprint here. We couldn’t be happier to conclude this unprecedented year with the arrival of our Coral Springs restaurant and jumpstart the first of more grand openings coming before the end of the year across the Southeast, and even more in what we anticipate to be a phenomenal 2021 for the brand.”

Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer safe dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants. (Check www.hueymagoos.com for updates on all restaurants’ dining room openings). All guests will enjoy Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps. Each Huey Magoo’s tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives.

Enjoy Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders open this Wednesday, November 11 at 9216 Wiles Road, Coral Springs, FL 33065 . Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am-10pm. For more information and a complete list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com , or call 954-669-1229 for the Coral Springs restaurant. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com .

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken”, “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders” and “The Best-Rated Fried Chicken in Florida”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding and franchising throughout the Southeast with multiple locations throughout Central Florida, in South Florida and Greater Atlanta and coming soon to Tampa, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina and many more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh, tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a loyal following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses craving quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

The post Huey Magoo's Announces Grand Opening In Coral Springs, Florida This Wednesday, November 11 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.