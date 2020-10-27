Huddle House Sweetens October Menu Offerings with New “Topped Waffles”

Fan Favorite Prime Rib Tips Return

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Calling on waffle lovers everywhere – this one’s for you! Huddle House announced today a new, limited time lineup of Topped Waffles available for breakfast, lunch and dinner at all locations across the country.

Huddle House fans can try the new Topped Waffles from October 26 – January 26, 2021, as the iconic neighborhood diner helps guests get a morning sugar rush. Available for dine-in, curbside pick-up and delivery, Topped Waffles are a decadent way to start your day. Customers can order online at www.huddlehouse.com or through the app. The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

“Particularly during these uncertain times, we want to give people a little lift, something to make them smile,” said Alison Glenn Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer for Huddle House. “The Huddle House team is thrilled to be serving new Topped Waffles to our customers to sweeten their experience. Our Topped Waffle flavors are a treat for every palette, from fresh fruity delights to rich caramel pecan. We hope we’re providing a little fun to the family dining experience.

Guests can choose from any of the following Topped Waffle flavorings, all of which can be served anytime for breakfast, lunch or dinner:

Oreo® Topped Waffles – A golden waffle topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

– A golden waffle topped with Oreo® cookie crumbles, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream. Caramel Pecan – A golden waffle infused with chopped pecans, topped with caramel syrup, and whipped cream.

– A golden waffle infused with chopped pecans, topped with caramel syrup, and whipped cream. Very Berry – A golden waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream.

In more good news, Huddle House is bringing back its popular, Prime Rib Tips Dinner to the menu from October 21 – January 26, 2021. Guests will have the option to enjoy Prime Rib Tips as an individual meal or spread the love by making it a family meal to go with online ordering.

Prime Rib Tips Omelet – Tender prime rib tips, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with crispy hash browns and buttery toast.

Prime Rib Tips Sandwich – Tender prime rib tips piled high on a brioche bun, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with savory au jus and lightly salted French fries.

Prime Rib Tips Dinner – The king of dinners. Tender prime rib tips grilled sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions with a savory au jus sauce. Add two dinner sides and Texas Toast or a buttery biscuit.

For more information on Huddle House’s new LTO offerings, contact your local Huddle House location or visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

