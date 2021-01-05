Huddle House Sets Sights on Canton, Texas for Franchise Growth

Iconic Small-Town Diner Offers Hearty Returns

Canton, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huddle up Canton: Huddle House is coming to town.

America’s beloved Southern diner franchise, Huddle House, has announced that it is spreading its charming small-town hospitality with plans to open a new location in Canton.

“We’re always doing research on the best cities to open up a new restaurant, and we’ve found that Canton is an area with tons of potential. Huddle House has proven to be immensely popular among Texas locals, and we believe we would fit right in with the Canton community,” said Scott McIntosh, Director of Franchise Development. “The people of Canton will be drawn to our fan-favorite breakfast platters as well as the opportunity for Huddle House to become their new neighborhood diner.”

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Loved for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

Known to be the home of First Monday Trade Days, Canton is the hubspot for the largest flea market in the world. During each First Monday weekend, Canton attracts over 300,000 monthly visitors, which positions Huddle House as the perfect place for social gatherings.

“Small cities like Canton create strong business potential and a solid investment for those looking to enter the franchising industry,” added McIntosh. “Local entrepreneurs who value giving back to their hometown through delicious comfort food and exceptional customer service will find opening a full-service Huddle House restaurant to be a great move.”

Huddle House franchisees benefit from extensive support from the start, tap into the breakfast demand at any time of the day (70 percent of Huddle House sales come from breakfast items, which tend to have the largest margins) and leverage the concept’s new store design that is proven to drive higher sales. With momentum on its side, Huddle House has become a highly coveted franchise investment for skilled operators.

Tailored to franchisees who are looking to engrain themselves into their community or diversify investments by expanding their portfolios into the restaurant industry, the Huddle House franchise model provides structure and scalability without requiring previous restaurant experience.

To learn more about Huddle House, visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

For more information on the Huddle House franchise opportunity in Canton, visit https://www.huddlehousefranchising.com/franchise-opportunities/available-markets/texas/canton-tx/ or call 800-640-7125.

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Rachael Berner

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7475

rberner@allpointspr.com

