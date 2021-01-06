Huddle House Sets Sights on Arkansas City and Garden City for Kansas Focused Growth

One-of-a-Kind, Small Town Diner Feel Offers Big Time Returns

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huddle up Arkansas City and Garden City: Huddle House is coming to town.

America’s iconic Southern diner franchise, Huddle House, announced today that it is spreading its adored small-town charm to Arkansas City and Garden City with plans to open new locations in these areas.

“Despite the challenges this year, Huddle House has maintained its place in the center of the communities we serve. Our restaurant is a spot that locals can depend on, no matter what. As we adjust our strategy to focus on Kansas, Arkansas City and Garden City are the next ideal locations to continue our growth,” said Scott McIntosh, Director of Franchise Development at Huddle House. “Our team is currently on the lookout for an optimal site in these great cities to build our next restaurant locations. The goal is to help future franchisees save substantial time and get a Huddle House location up and running and serving the community as soon as possible.”

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored. Known for its round-the-clock breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

“We’re proud to have maintained our hometown vibe while also adapting to the needs of our communities as this uncertain situation has evolved. Most importantly, as Kansas has altered its restrictions, we have been able to safely reopen dining rooms to better serve our customers,” added McIntosh. “The pandemic showed our ability to adapt and has established Huddle House as a strong investment. For local entrepreneurs looking to enter the franchising industry and give back to their hometown, opening a full-service restaurant in Arkansas City or Garden City is a great move.”

The presence of franchises like Huddle House in Kansas, with strong appeal to close-knit communities, makes it easier to get into the business. Due to the brand’s excellent commitment to customer service, it has over 400 locations operating currently or that are in development for the future.

Based in Atlanta, Huddle House has a strong presence in the South and is planning to continue its expansion into select regions, which includes Arkansas City and Garden City. Huddle House provides an attractive franchise investment on several levels as franchisees benefit from extensive support from the start, tap into the breakfast demand at any time of the day (70 percent of Huddle House sales come from breakfast items, which tend to have the largest margins) and leverage the concept’s new store design that is proven to driver higher sales. With momentum on its side, Huddle House has become a highly-coveted franchise investment for skilled operators.

Tailored to owners and operators who are looking to engrain themselves into their community or diversify investments by expanding their portfolios into the restaurant industry, the Huddle House franchise model provides structure and scalability without requiring previous restaurant experience.

To learn more about Huddle House, visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

For more information on the Huddle House franchise opportunity in Arkansas City and Garden City, visit https://www.huddlehousefranchising.com/franchise-opportunities/available-markets/arkansas-city-ks/ or call 800-640-7125.

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

