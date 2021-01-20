Huddle House Serves Up New Menu Offerings with Stuffed French Toast and Blueberry Muffin Bites

Fan Favorite Prime Rib Tips Offering Extended

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) For French toast and blueberry muffin fans everywhere – this one’s for you! Huddle House announced today two new, limited time menu offerings of Stuffed French Toast and Blueberry Muffin Bites available for any mealtime at all locations across the country.

Huddle House fans can try all three new Stuffed French Toast items and Blueberry Muffin Bites starting January 26, 2021, as the iconic neighborhood diner helps guests satisfy their sweet tooth. Available for dine-in, curbside pick-up and delivery, both are an indulgent way to enjoy the day. Customers can order online at www.huddlehouse.com or through the app. The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

“As we start the New Year we want to give guests a new way to treat themselves with something sweet,” said Alison Glenn Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer for Huddle House. “The Huddle House team is excited to start serving the new Stuffed French Toast lineup and Blueberry Muffin Bites to make their experience even more delicious. Our Stuffed French Toast line has a flavor for everyone to enjoy and the muffin bites are a great addition to any hearty meal. We are looking forward to providing guests new ways to change up their next dining experience.”

Guests can choose from the following Stuffed French Toast varieties, each of which starts with two slices of warm French Toast stuffed with a decadent cream cheese filling:

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast –Topped with premium California strawberries & a dollop of whipped cream cheese.

–Topped with premium California strawberries & a dollop of whipped cream cheese. Apple Stuffed French Toast – Topped with premium apples & a dollop of whipped cream cheese.

– Topped with premium apples & a dollop of whipped cream cheese. Caramel Apple Stuffed French Toast – Topped with premium apples, drizzled with sweet caramel syrup & a dollop of whipped cream cheese.

Add to the fun with Blueberry Muffin Bites– 8 bite–sized natural blueberry flavored mini-muffins sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served warm, with a side of whipped cream cheese.

Guests can order all of these new items anytime for breakfast, lunch, dinner or a late-night meal.

In more good news, Huddle House has extended their Prime Rib Tips offerings. Guests now have more time to enjoy Prime Rib Tips as an individual meal or as a family meal to-go at home with online ordering.

Prime Rib Tips Omelet – A fluffy omelet filled with tender prime rib tips, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with crispy hash browns and buttery toast.

– A fluffy omelet filled with tender prime rib tips, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with crispy hash browns and buttery toast. Prime Rib Tips Sandwich – Tender prime rib tips piled high on a brioche bun, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with savory au jus and lightly salted French fries.

– Tender prime rib tips piled high on a brioche bun, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Served with savory au jus and lightly salted French fries. Prime Rib Tips Dinner – Tender prime rib tips, grilled sautéed mushrooms and caramelized onions with a savory au jus. Add two dinner sides and Texas Toast or a buttery biscuit.

For more information on Huddle House’s new LTO offerings, contact your local Huddle House location or visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 57 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Anastasia Maragos

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7492

amaragos@allpointspr.com

The post Huddle House Serves Up New Menu Offerings with Stuffed French Toast and Blueberry Muffin Bites first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.