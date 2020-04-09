Huddle House & Perkins Unveil Emergency Franchisee Relief Plan

Homestyle Restaurant Franchises Roll Out Program to Support Franchise System During COVID-19 Outbreak

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to help franchisees overcome the business challenges caused by the COVID-19 crisis, Huddle House and Perkins Restaurant & Bakery have announced a program of relief measures being temporarily offered to franchisees to support the system head-on during this crisis.

“It is unbelievable how quickly things can change. Within a matter of days, the business model that has helped sustain us in various capacities for nearly 70 years has been turned on its head,” said Michael Abt, CEO of Huddle House and Perkins. “The restaurant industry, along with a few others such as airlines, hotels and walk-in retail, has been hardest hit. We have determined that when we find ways to keep our restaurants open and operating we stand a much greater chance for success when the crisis peaks and passes. We have to stay focused and work on growing sales every day.”

In an appeal to the system to continue to maintain a fierce will to fight and win against the current crisis, Huddle House and Perkins have rolled out this series of relief options as a temporary method to help franchisees preserve cash and keep restaurants open as they face major economic hardship.

The brands’ efforts to support franchisees has taken the form of a variety of temporary relief offerings, including: royalty and marketing fund deferrals, suspension of finance charges and fees, occupancy cost assistance, promissory note relief, deferred franchise renewal payments, freezing capital requirements and extending new store development deadlines.

In addition, Huddle House and Perkins shared methods and tactics with franchisees that the brands have found effective at its company-owned restaurants. In particular, quickly pivoting to find ways to aggressively drive carry-out and delivery business; keeping restaurants operating in order to retain GMs; ramping up grass roots community and neighborhood marketing tactics; and working with landlords and vendors for accommodations on payments.

During the crisis, Huddle House and Perkins are focused not only on cost savings measures but also on creative ways to drive sales for restaurants. Huddle House and Perkins have implemented condensed menus for ease of execution due to limited staffing, curbside carryout delivery and family meal deals. The brands have also introduced Huddle Market and Perkins Market at participating locations. In a matter of days, the Huddle House and Perkins corporate team developed the Market programs to sell groceries to guests, including meat, produce, cheeses, desserts, breads, cleaning supplies and of course, individual rolls of toilet paper.

“We are going through a crisis the likes of which I hope my children won’t ever have to endure as adults. None of us know what tomorrow will bring but I do know how we can face this challenge directly,” added Abt. “Collectively, my leadership team has chosen to fight, and we want our franchisees to fight as well. We are going to fight like our lives and our businesses depend on it. We are going to fight to protect the business that we have built and fight to help protect the livelihood of our employees and our franchisees. This is our purpose during the pandemic.”

The brands are also quickly working with franchisees to support them in gaining access to funds available through the recently passed stimulus package, the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act. With the goal of facilitating franchisees to gain access and quickly utilize the $2 trillion packages targeted for business owners and U.S. citizens, Huddle House bas engaged the services of employment and tax professionals to advise both brands on how to take advantage of the package to quickly get money into the hands of business owners and employees alike.

For more information on Huddle House, contact your local Huddle House location or visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

For more information on Perkins, contact your local Perkins location or visit http://www.perkinsrestaurants.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart.” The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 54 years ago. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com .

About Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Since it was founded in 1958 as a single pancake house in Ohio, Perkins today has more than 300 restaurants in 32 states and Canada, of which approximately 100 are company-owned. Committed to delivering 100% satisfaction through service excellence and positive dining experiences, the brand embraces a “Kindness Served Daily” philosophy. To learn more about Perkins franchise opportunities, visit https://www.perkinsrestaurants.com/franchise/ .