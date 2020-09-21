Huddle House Opens 83rd Restaurant in Georgia to Eager Crowds

“Any Meal, Any Time” Brand Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in Forsyth

Forsyth, GA ( RestaurantNews.comHuddle House Opens 83rd Restaurant in Georgia to Eager Crowds ) Huddle House , the nation’s hometown family classic, is officially opening for business in Forsyth.

Conveniently located at 325 Cabiness Road , Huddle House is owned and operated by entrepreneurs Tushar and Rajeshree Patel, who are eager to embed the restaurant in the community.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Huddle House to Forsyth, and provide the community with a safe and welcoming place that feels like home,” said Tushar. “I know local residents will love all that Huddle House has to offer, and Rajeshree and I are proud to be a part of it.”

The new location, which is slated to open on September 8, is Huddle House’s 83rd restaurant in Georgia. Customers in Forsyth will be able get the Huddle House experience through both dine-in and to-go orders.

Based in Atlanta and known for its unwavering commitment to outstanding Southern hospitality, generous portions and affordable prices, Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread admiration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of home-cooked meals are savored.

Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Huddle House’s commitment to serving freshly prepared home-style food in a friendly environment that brings communities together has won over a loyal and growing base of guests that clamor for the brand in their communities.

For more information on Huddle House in Forsyth and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 54 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Alex Sanchez

All Points PR

847-897-7483

asanchez@allpointspr.com

