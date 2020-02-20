Huddle House Introduces New Homestyle Skillets to Menu

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Breakfast lovers, rejoice! Huddle House announce an all new, limited time lineup of Homestyle Skillets available at all locations across the country.

Huddle House fans can try the new Homestyle Skillets from February 19 through May 26, as the iconic “any meal, any time” neighborhood diner seeks to cure guests’ early-morning cravings this spring. Available dine-in or carry-out, Homestyle Skillets are the perfect way to start your day.

“The demand for breakfast food is only increasing, and the Huddle House team is thrilled to be serving new Homestyle Skillets to our customers,” said Alison Glenn Delaney, Chief Marketing Officer for Huddle House. “Our Homestyle Skillets are packed with all the breakfast essentials, like eggs, potatoes and bacon, to make sure you’re starting your day off right.”

Guests can choose from any of the following Homestyle Skillets, all of which can be served anytime for breakfast, lunch or dinner:

Prime Rib Tips Skillets w/ Country Sausage Gravy or Cheese Sauce – Prime Rib tips on top of diced potatoes seasoned with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, covered in country sausage gravy OR cheese sauce, topped with fried eggs and shredded cheddar cheese.

Meat Lover’s Skillet – Country sausage, Applewood smoked bacon and diced ham on top of diced potatoes seasoned with onions and green peppers, covered in country sausage gravy, topped with fried eggs and shredded cheddar cheese.

Country Fried Steak Skillet – Savory country fried steak on top of diced potatoes seasoned with onions and green peppers, covered in white pepper gravy, topped with fried eggs and shredded cheddar cheese.

Country Sausage Skillet – Country sausage on top of diced potatoes seasoned with onions and green peppers, covered in country sausage gravy, topped with fried eggs and shredded cheddar cheese.

For more information on Huddle House’s new LTO offerings, contact your local Huddle House location or visit https://www.huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 54 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .