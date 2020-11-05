Huddle House Honors Our Military With “Homestyle” Gesture in Remembrance of Veterans Day

Local Restaurant Offering Free MVP Breakfast Platter to Active Military and Veterans on November 11

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com )

WHAT: Known for bringing friends and family together and its commitment to the community, Huddle House locations are showing support for those who have and continue to protect our country by serving in the armed forces. Huddle House is offering a FREE MVP Breakfast Platter. The meal is available to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day, November 11.

This delicious meal is a Huddle House favorite with its 45 customizable platter combinations with delectable items including eggs, bacon, hash browns, grits, a waffle and an old-fashion buttermilk pancake as the starting points for a great breakfast.

WHY: To show our gratitude and appreciation for members of our nation’s armed services, many of whom have put their lives on the line to protect our country, Huddle House believes that the MVP Platter, truly the “Most Valuable Platter” is a nice way to share a token of that appreciation and to thank them for their service.

WHEN: Veterans Day – Wednesday, November 11

WHERE: All participating Huddle House locations

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

