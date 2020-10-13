Huddle House Continues Strong Growth in Alabama State With Opening of 41st Restaurant

“Any Meal, Any Time” Brand Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in Russellville

Russellville, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huddle up, Russellville: Huddle House is here.

Huddle House, the nation’s iconic neighborhood restaurant and gathering place, is officially opening in Russellville. The new location, which is slated to open Oct. 14, is located at 15485 US Hwy. 43 .

“Russellville was the perfect town to open our 41st restaurant in the state of Alabama. This community has a strong love for authentic, homestyle comfort food and places to easily gather and catch-up with their neighbors,” said Chris Watkins, Director of Operations. “As we open our doors, we are committed to creating a safe environment where guests can focus on sitting back, enjoying a hearty meal and relaxing with some good company.”

To ensure that customers can enjoy their homestyle meals safely, the Huddle House team has adapted the dining experience to create as safe and enjoyable an environment for customers and employees as possible, including enhanced sanitation, cleaning processes and promoting face coverings. In addition to dining in, customers in Russellville can enjoy Huddle House at home and on the go by ordering online through the Huddle House app, where curbside pickup is available. The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of homestyle meals is savored. Known for its all-day breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

Based in Atlanta, today the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development.

For more information on Huddle House in Russellville and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Anastasia Maragos

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7492

amaragos@allpointspr.com

