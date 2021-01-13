Huddle House Continues Rapid Growth in Alabama with Opening of 43rd Restaurant

“Any Meal, Any Time” Diner Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in Hueytown

Hueytown, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is over, Hueytown: Huddle House is here!

Huddle House, the nation’s iconic neighborhood restaurant and gathering place, is officially opening for business in Hueytown. The new restaurant, which is set to open on Wednesday, January 13 is located at 2751 Allison Bonnet Memorial Parkway.

“Our goal for the community of Hueytown is for guests to feel the same warmth and familiarity at our neighborhood diner as they would in their own homes,” said Chris Watkins, Director of Operations. “Huddle House is committed to serving hearty comfort food in a safe and welcoming atmosphere to all who enter our doors, and we hope to become the new go-to destination where Hueytown locals turn into regulars.”

To ensure that customers can enjoy their homestyle meals safely, the Huddle House team has adapted the dining experience to create as safe and enjoyable an environment for customers and employees as possible, including enhanced sanitation, cleaning processes and promoting face coverings. In addition to dining in, customers in Hueytown can enjoy Huddle House at home and on the go by ordering online through the Huddle House app, where curbside pickup is available. The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store .

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmospheres where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of homestyle meals is savored. Known for its all-day breakfast, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House embeds itself into every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

Based in Atlanta, today the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development.

For more information on Huddle House in Hueytown and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 57 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 300 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Rachael Berner

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7475

rberner@allpointspr.com

The post Huddle House Continues Rapid Growth in Alabama with Opening of 43rd Restaurant first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.