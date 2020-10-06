Huddle House Continues Growth in Tennessee With Opening of 20th Restaurant

“Any Meal, Any Time” Brand Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in McMinnville

McMinnville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huddle up, McMinnville: Huddle House is here!

Huddle House , the nation’s iconic neighborhood restaurant and gathering place, is officially opening for business in McMinnville. The new location, which is slated to open on Oct. 7, is located at 937 Smithville Hwy .

“McMinnville was the ideal location to open our 20th Tennessee restaurant. This community has a strong appreciation for authentic homestyle comfort food and places where they can take time to gather with their neighbors,” said Chris Watkins, Director of Operations. “As we open our doors, we are committed to creating a safe environment where guests of all ages can focus on sitting back, enjoying a hearty meal and relaxing with some good company.”

To ensure that customers can enjoy their homestyle meals safely, the Huddle House team has adapted the dining experience to create as safe and enjoyable an environment for customers and employees as possible, including enhanced sanitation and cleaning processes and promoting face coverings. In addition to dining in, customers in McMinnville can enjoy Huddle House at home and on the go with online ordering at www.huddlehouse.com or through the app. The Huddle House app is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store . Guests can order online for in-restaurant pick-up or curbside pick-up.

Huddle House restaurants have earned widespread adoration in their communities for their warm, friendly atmosphere where every conversation, sip of coffee and bite of a homestyle meal is savored. Known for offering breakfast at every mealtime, Southern hospitality and big portions at fair prices, Huddle House performs an important role in every community it serves by bringing friends and families together over delicious food, served from the heart.

Based in Atlanta, today the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development.

For more information on Huddle House in McMinnville and elsewhere, visit huddlehouse.com .

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality homestyle food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 56 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves. Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .

Media Contact:

Anastasia Maragos

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7492

amaragos@allpointspr.com

