Huddle House Announces New Director of Franchise Development to Drive Expansion Strategy

Seasoned Franchising Executive to Direct Brand’s Franchise Development Efforts

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huddle House , the nation’s iconic neighborhood restaurant and gathering place, announced today the addition of Scott McIntosh as Director of Franchise Development.

“Scott brings an extensive background in franchise development and is an excellent fit for Huddle House’s franchise sales team during this significant time in the history of our brand,” said Tim Linderman, Chief Development Officer of Huddle House. “He joins us with an expansive amount of experience in the franchise industry, which includes franchise lead recruitment and sales from inception to closing. He will be instrumental in helping drive our franchisee development efforts in current COVID-19 conditions and as we look ahead to the rest of the year and beyond.”

As Huddle House’s new Director of Franchise Development, McIntosh is responsible for supporting the franchise development growth goals of the brand throughout the country.

Prior to joining Huddle House, McIntosh worked as Senior Director of Franchise Development and Real Estate for Sinelli Concepts, focused on supporting Which Wich and Paciugo. He drove Sinelli’s U.S. franchise development strategy. His proven track record of growing beloved brands through franchising will be key in his new role supporting Huddle House’s expansion in key markets throughout the country.

The addition of McIntosh to Huddle House underscores the brand’s commitment to continued growth and evolution in 2020 and beyond.

About Huddle House

Committed to serving “Any Meal, Any Time,” Huddle House restaurants have become icons in the communities they serve throughout the country by “Bringing Friends and Family Together, Over Delicious Food, Served from the Heart”. The core values on which the brand was founded – serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food in a warm, friendly environment that brings the community together – are as true today as they were when it was founded 54 years ago. Today, the brand has more than 400 locations open or in development. Named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times and ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” Huddle House continues to be adored in each of the markets it serves.

To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com .