Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch Signs Two Multi-Unit Deals in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas & Nashville, Tennessee!





( RestaurantNews.com ) The wait is over for Texas and Tennessee as Huckleberry’s branches out into both states with multiple locations. The residents of Dallas/Ft Worth & Nashville should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”

“I traveled to California and visited Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch with the Heritage Restaurant Brands team and a few franchisees and knew right away I wanted to bring the excitement of this brand to Texas. The 7am-3pm operating hours, truly amazing food and the Southern Hospitality just made me feel at home. The brand leadership has me feeling very confident I will be successful and I’m excited to introduce Huckleberry’s to the Metroplex,” said new franchisee Josh Calvert.

HRB Vice President of Marketing Reem Fahoum said, “Our current franchisees are growing and expansion into Nevada, Texas and Tennessee is just the beginning of Huckleberry’s growth outside of California and we are very excited about that. Josh and the Patel family are perfect examples of operators we want to be first-to-market within new territories. We believe there’s no place like Huckleberry’s in the Breakfast/Lunch category and future franchise partners can take advantage of our daytime-only concept that provides quality of life, a robust ROI and consistent same-store sales growth year after year.”

“After many years in the hospitality and hotel business, we are thrilled to bring Huckleberry’s to Tennessee. We sense a real demand for a truly unique breakfast & lunch restaurant in Greater Nashville and once we tried the food, met other operators and Heritage leadership we knew this was exactly what we wanted to do,” Nashville franchisees Jignesh and Rakesh Patel said in a statement.

Huckleberry’s has U.S. territories available throughout the West and Midwest and is seeking multi-unit restaurant franchise owners looking to expand their portfolio. Huckleberry’s currently has 28 locations with 3-5 more planned in 2022. The brand began in 2008 and is owned by Heritage Restaurant Brands. Who’s your Huckleberry?® We are and we want YOU! So join us and own a franchise that “takes you to the “Bayou” every morning and gets you home for dinner every night” by visiting Huckleberrys.com/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com .

