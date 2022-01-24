Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch Opens in Reno, Nevada!

Fast-Growing Brand Opens First Unit Outside California

( RestaurantNews.com ) Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch is now open in Reno, Nevada. The first Huckleberry’s location outside of California is ready to serve the best breakfast & lunch on this side of the ol’ Mississippi to Nevada residents.

Guests in Reno can look forward to enjoying “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!” Breakfast features Mardi Gras Beignets, Stacked Chicken & Waffles, Skillet Hotties and Signature Omelets. Lunch specialties include N’awlins Sandwiches, Creole Style Catfish, Bourbon Street Burgers, scratch-made soups and more. The full menu is served between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.Huckleberrys.com to view the menu and join the e-club to receive exclusive announcements, special offers and keep up with what’s happening at Huckleberry’s!

“We are thrilled to open Huckleberry’s in Reno and look forward to working with and serving the community, our neighbors and local businesses,” said Raman Dhillon, Multi-Unit Owner of Huckleberry’s.

Greg Graber, CEO of Heritage Restaurant Brands, stated “This is the perfect spot to begin Huck’s growth beyond California’s borders and I’m confident Raman and his team will deliver a consistently great and unique dining experience to our new friends in Reno.”

Huckleberry’s currently has 21 locations with 10-12 planned for 2022. The brand began in 2008 and is owned by San Luis Obispo, CA based franchisor, Heritage Restaurant Brands. Own a franchise that “takes you to the ‘Bayou’ every morning and gets you home for dinner every night” by visiting Huckleberrys.com/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com .

