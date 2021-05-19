Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch Opening in Concord, CA

Brand Achieving Record Breaking Sales Growth

Concord, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch is going from the “Bayou to the Bay” with their upcoming opening in Concord, CA. The restaurant will be opening in mid-June and residents of Concord, CA and surrounding communities should prepare themselves for some “Southern Cookin’ with a California Twist!”

VP of Marketing Reem Fahoum stated the Concord location will be Huckleberry’s ninth location in Northern California and that the brand has been experiencing phenomenal post-pandemic sales.

“Our franchisees did a fantastic job during the pandemic and are emerging stronger than ever,” said Fahoum. “Huckleberry’s achieved record-breaking sales in March of 2021, surpassed that mark in April and are well on their way to exceeding it again in May. It’s just been amazing.”

Huckleberry’s has a unique niche in the Breakfast/Lunch category and franchise partners can take advantage of a daytime-only concept that provides quality of life and opportunities for existing multi-unit managers and operators to get into business for themselves or expand their current portfolio.

“Leaving a multi-unit operator position of 30+ years and becoming a single-unit restaurant owner of Huckleberry’s has been the best career decision I could have made,” said franchise owner Ray Tavakoli. “Before, during and now emerging from the pandemic, the Heritage Restaurant Brands team has been with me every step of the way and I am actively looking for more locations.”

Huckleberry’s currently has 17 locations with 4-6 planned for 2021, including Austin, Texas. The brand began in 2008 and is owned by franchisor Heritage Restaurant Brands. For franchise information go to huckleberrys.org/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com . Multi-Unit Territories Available.

Reem Fahoum

559-300-8006

Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com

