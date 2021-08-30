Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch Franchisee Signs Multi-Unit Deal in California and Nevada!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Rapidly growing Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch announced a multi-unit deal with current franchisee Raman Dhillon today. Dhillon currently owns 5 Huckleberry’s in Northern California and the new agreement has already garnered future California sites in Gridley and Stockton as well as the first Nevada Huckleberry’s, which will open in Reno later this year.

“Huckleberry’s has a unique & compelling niche in the restaurant space. The unit economics, captivating ambiance, great food and the fact that we are open for breakfast and lunch make adding more restaurants a no-brainer for us,” said Dhillon.

“The best proof that Huckleberry’s is an economic success is that our existing franchisees continue to want to build more,” said Greg Graber CEO of Huckleberry’s parent company Heritage Restaurant Brands. “We are thrilled to continue working with Raman and his team to broaden the reach of the brand.”

Walking into a Huckleberry’s is like stepping into a Southern bayou, where you are captivated by the weeping willow tree, sparkling fireflies, Zydeco music, charming people with a genuine desire to serve you and “Southern Cookin’ With A California Twist!”. There’s no place like it in the breakfast/lunch category.

Franchise partners can take advantage of a daytime-only concept that provides quality of life, a robust ROI and consistent same-store sales growth year after year.

Huckleberry’s currently has 18 locations, 3 more planned for 2021 and 10-12 scheduled for 2022. The brand began in 2008 and is owned by Heritage Restaurant Brands. If you’re interested in owning a franchise that “takes you to the ‘Bayou’ every morning and gets you home for dinner every night”, visit huckleberrys.org/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com .

