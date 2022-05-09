( RestaurantNews.com ) After spearheading the rapid growth of emerging brand Huckleberry’s Breakfast and Lunch , the principals of franchisor Heritage Restaurant Brands decided to get in on the action themselves. Greg Graber, Chip Anderson and David Glennon recently announced the opening of their own location of the thriving brand in Escondido, CA on May 9th, 2022.

“Chip, David and I are excited to join our franchise owners as Huckleberry’s is growth-ready and the timing is perfect to enter the San Diego market. We are thrilled with the warm reception we’ve received in Escondido. At Heritage, we’ve spent the last few years working with our franchisees to refine operations and build the foundation for results-driven expansion. All along we’ve told them our intention was to grow together and that is exactly what we are doing,” said Greg Graber, CEO of Heritage Restaurant Brands

For franchisees looking for a one-shift operation concept in the thriving breakfast/lunch segment with a flexible real estate footprint, Huckleberry’s offers a variety of options including inline, endcap, conversion and ground-up models. Operating hours of 7am-3pm provide a great quality of life for operators and in-restaurant team members. Huckleberry’s is an excellent opportunity for growth-minded developers to diversify their portfolio by partnering with a proven and unique concept in the fast-growing breakfast/lunch space.

Huckleberry’s currently has 25 locations with 6-8 more planned for 2022 and 10-12 in 2023. The brand began in 2008 and is owned by San Luis Obispo, CA based franchisor Heritage Restaurant Brands. Join us and own a franchise that “takes you to the “Bayou” every morning and gets you home for dinner every night.” Visit our website at Huckleberrys.com/franchise.html or email Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com .

Media Contact:

Reem Fahoum

559-300-8006

Reem.Fahoum@HeritageRB.com

The post Huckleberry’s Breakfast & Lunch Executive Team Opens New Location in Escondido, CA! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.