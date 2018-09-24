Hubbly Bubbly closing in College Park

College Park falafel and Mediterranean eatery Hubbly Bubbly is closing this week after the owner sold the property.

Mark Unger, CEO of Hubbly Bubbly and Orlando marketing company Push, said he has sold the property at 3405 Edgewater Drive to an investment group that plans to put a new concept at the location.

“I don’t think the future of the brand is at that location anyway,” Unger said. “It’s in denser, urban locations.”

The last day of business will be Friday.

Unger said he could not disclose the name of the new buyer and wasn’t certain what is going there next.

Hubbly Bubbly has been dishing out gyros, shawarma and other Mediterranean dishes since 2013. It was also used as a testing grounds for marketing and data work by Push.

Hubbly Bubbly opened a second location downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. in 2017, less than four miles away. Unger said the downtown spot will now serve as Hubbly Bubbly’s flagship location.

Unger’s other company, Marko Properties and Management, bought the property in 2013 for $300,000. It recently listed the property for sale for $595,000.

