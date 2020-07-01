Photo by Noah Scialom
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Howard Community College to hold commencement for 2020 graduates in December

July 1, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Photo by Noah Scialom

Howard Community College has chosen Dec. 20 as the date for its 2020 commencement.