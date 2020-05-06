  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

How will Illinois reopen? Three charts breaking down Pritzker’s plan

May 6, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Nausheen Husain, Chad Yoder, Jonathon Berlin

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a five-phase plan to get Illinois reopened. Here's how it works.