How Waitbusters Technology Is Making a Huge Impact on Their Restaurant Partner’s Bottom Line

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Jubilee Joe’s Cajun Seafood Restaurant is recovering from pandemic losses with the help of Waitbusters’ full product suite in their Hoover, AL location.

Jubilee Joe’s is an independently owned Cajun-style seafood restaurant that suffered not only lost revenue from the pandemic, but they were also crippled from the labor shortage. They initially contacted Waitbusters with interest in the Call Concierge feature, whereby phone customers receive easy to follow voice prompts that direct them towards an SMS, offering one-click access to place online orders, reserve a table, join the wait line, or even get directions. Jubilee Joe’s had only one host/hostess per shift due to labor issues and had been sending calls to voice mail during lunch and dinner rushes. The proprietor, Sharma Mancheen, estimated that 80% of those calls translated into lost business. On the first day of utilizing Call Concierge, the following statistics were seen:

59 calls were received with 48 options made by customers (only 6 hung up and 5 were robot calls)

34% of the callers placed online orders through the SMS prompts

20% of the callers entered the wait line through the SMS prompts

14% of the callers made reservations through the SMS prompts

12% of the callers requested to speak to the manager

2% of the callers requested directions via voice prompt to the restaurant

Jubilee Joe’s is a prime example of using technology to increase revenue and maintain customer satisfaction and loyalty. On this one day alone, they received a 20x return on their investment in the Waitbusters’ software. Furthermore, they were able to add 48 new contacts to their CRM that they can market to in the future. According to Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, “You want software that goes above and beyond the basics. With so many options to choose from, restaurants want a one stop shop that streamlines their operations, increases their revenue and keeps their customers happy. We love that our software provides a revenue stream for our customers.”

About Jubilee Joe’s

Jubilee Joe’s began as part of the “business plan” for the owner’s senior marketing class at UAB. The plan was presented to investors and was a hit and has been going strong ever since. The mission was to create authentic Cajun meals with amazing quality seafood. Check out Jubilee Joe’s at https://www.jubileejoes.com .

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers.

Waitbusters Digital Diner provides:

Online Ordering & Commission Free Delivery

Delivery Driver Logistics

Call Concierge

Wait Line, Reservations & Table Management

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Loyalty & Rewards

E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or check out www.waitbustersdining.com .

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com

The post How Waitbusters Technology Is Making a Huge Impact on Their Restaurant Partner’s Bottom Line first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.