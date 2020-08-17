Baltimore Sun staff
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

How to vote in Maryland’s November election

August 17, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff
Baltimore Sun staff

It’s understandable if you’re confused about how to vote in the upcoming November election.